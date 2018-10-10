Cabinet approves establishment of National Council for Vocational Education and Training

[India] October 10 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the merger of the existing regulatory institutions in the skills space - National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and the National Skill Development Agency (NSDA) into the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

The newly-constituted NCVET will regulate the functioning of entities engaged in vocational education and training, both long-term and short-term and establish minimum standards for the functioning of such entities. The primary functions of NCVET will include recognition and regulation of awarding bodies, assessment bodies and skill related information providers; approval of qualifications developed by awarding bodies and Sector Skill Councils (SSCs); indirect regulation of vocational training institutes through awarding bodies and assessment agencies; research and information dissemination and grievance redressal.

The Council would be headed by a Chairperson and will have Executive and Non-Executive Members. Existing infrastructure and resources will be utilised in addition to which a few more posts will be created for its smooth functioning. The regulator will follow the best practices of regulatory processes. In 2013, NSDA was established with the primary role to anchor and operationalise the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) to ensure that quality and standards meet sector-specific requirements. However, a need was felt for an overarching regulatory authority which could tend to all aspects of short-term and long-term skill-based training. In view of this, NCVET is envisaged as an institution which will perform the regulatory functions so far vested in NCVT and NSDA. Regulatory functions currently being carried out by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) through the Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) will also be housed in the NCVET. This institutional reform will lead to improvement in quality and market relevance of skill development programs lending credibility to vocational education and training encouraging greater private investment and employer participation in the skills space. At present, there are 20 ministries/ departments implementing skill development programs mostly using private sector training providers. (ANI)