Cabinet approves four laning of Gujarat's Porbandar-Dwarka section of NH-8E

[India] May 17 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the development of four laning of Porbandar-Dwarka Section of NH-8E in Gujarat.

The cost is estimated to be Rs.1958.88 crore including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities.

The total length of the road to be developed is approximately 118 kms.

This work will be done under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase IV on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The project will help in expediting the improvement of infrastructure in Gujarat and in reducing the time and cost of travel for traffic, particularly heavy traffic plying between Porbandar-Dwarka section. The development of this stretch will also help in uplifting the socio-economic condition of this region in the state. It would also increase employment potential for local labourers for project activities. It has been estimated that a total number of 4,076 man-days are required for construction of one kilometer of highway. As such, employment potential of around 4,80,000 man-days will be generated locally during the construction period of this stretch. (ANI)