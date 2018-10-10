Cabinet approves India-Finland agreement on environmental cooperation

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Finland on environmental cooperation.

This memorandum will bring in the latest technologies and best practices suited for bringing about better environmental protection, better conservation, and better management of climate change and wildlife protection/conservation in the country.

It is also believed that the Memorandum of Cooperation between the two countries will pave way for long-term cooperation in the field of environment protection and management of natural resources on the basis of equity, reciprocity and mutual benefits, taking into account the applicable laws and legal provisions in each country.

The areas of cooperation under this Memorandum of Cooperation shall include: air and water pollution prevention and purification, remediation of contaminated soils; waste management including hazardous wastes, and waste-to-energy technologies; promotion of circular economy, low-carbon solutions and sustainable management of natural resources including forests; climate change; environmental and forest monitoring and data management; conservation of marine and coastal resources; Integrated water management of oceanic/sea islands; and any other areas jointly decided upon.(ANI)