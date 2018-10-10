Cabinet approves India-Lebanon MoU for cooperation in agriculture, allied sectors

[India], Oct 10, (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Lebanon for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

The MoU will benefit both the countries and will also promote understanding of the best agricultural practices among them, which will help in better production and will also help in the global market.

Bilateral cooperation will also help in increasing the amount of production and productivity by getting access to best practices, better techniques, and international markets. This will be helpful in strengthening food security.(ANI)