Cabinet approves India-Malta MoU on tourism cooperation

[India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Malta for strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism.

The MoU will be signed during the upcoming visit of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu to Malta.

The agreement aims at enhancing the quality of tourism in both the countries, increasing tourist arrivals from the entire world through the territories of India and Malta and promoting human resource development in tourism and travel-related industries in both countries.

The MoU will contribute to a new tourism offer, particularly through the promotion of natural and tangible, as well as intangible cultural heritage, the development of sustainable tourism and the use of information technologies to recognise that tourism is a means to foster a relationship between the people of the two countries. The MoU will help the two parties in creating an institutional mechanism for enhancing cooperation in the tourism sector. It will also help India in increasing foreign tourist arrivals from Malta. This, in turn, will result in economic development and employment generation. The agreement will create favourable conditions for long-term tourism cooperation for the mutual benefits of all stakeholders within the broader framework and areas of cooperation. It will also explore to incorporate the best practices in order to implement the measures that will realise its objectives. (ANI)