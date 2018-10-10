Cabinet approves India-Romania MoU in field of tourism

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Romania in the field of tourism.

The MoU aims to expand bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector, exchange information and data related to tourism and encourage cooperation between tourism stakeholders including hotels and tour operators, encourage investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Exchange visits of tour operators/media /opinion makers for the promotion of two-way tourism, exchange experiences in the areas of promotion, marketing, destination development and management, foster bilateral cooperation through film tourism for promoting the two countries as attractive tourism destinations, and to promote safe, honourable and sustainable tourism.

India and Romania have enjoyed a strong diplomatic and long economic relationship. The MoU was signed in September this year, during the visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to Romania in presence of Ministry of Tourism, Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Tourism, Government for Romania, for strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism. (ANI)