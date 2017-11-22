Cabinet approves India-Russia Agreement on cooperation in combating terrorism

[India], November 22 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of an agreement between India and Russia on cooperation in combating terrorism and organised crime.

"We signed an important agreement with Russia on combating terrorism and combating organised crime," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, while addressing a press briefing.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The agreement is proposed to be signed during the upcoming visit of the Indian delegation, led by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, to Russia from November 27-29, 2017.

India and Russia have a long history of close cooperation at the international fora on matters of mutual interest. The agreement will reinforce the relationship between India and Russia through exchange and sharing of information, expertise, best practices and will help in curbing terrorism and enhancing the security in the region. (ANI)