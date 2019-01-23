Cabinet approves MoC with Japan to boost food processing industry

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Japan in the field of food processing that would help in getting improved market access.

The MoC will lead to betterment of the food processing sector in India by introducing innovative techniques and processes. It will help in increasing food processing in the country by getting access to best practices and better markets, an official release said.

Bilateral cooperation in the field of food processing between India and Japan will be mutually beneficial to the food processing sector in both countries, it said. (ANI)