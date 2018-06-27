Cabinet approves MoU between India, Singapore on urban planning

[India], June 27 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has given ex post-facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Singapore on cooperation in the field of urban planning and development.

It was signed on May 31, 2018.

The objective of the MoU is to facilitate government agencies in the centre and states, including Municipal Bodies, to readily tap into the expertise of Singapore agencies in the areas of urban development and management and thus help in urban rejuvenation.

This will also facilitate to build capacities in NITI and equip officials with skills related to evidence-based policy writing, evaluation and help NITI to play the newly assigned role of a Think Tank in a more effective manner. (ANI)