Cabinet approves MoU with S Africa on exploration, uses of outer space

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and South Africa on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes.

The MoU was signed in Johannesburg on July 26, 2018.

Under the MoU, the areas of cooperation include Remote sensing of the earth; Satellite communication and satellite-based navigation; Space science and planetary exploration; Use of spacecraft, launch vehicles, space systems and ground systems; Practical applications of space technology including geospatial tools and techniques; and other areas of cooperation which will be determined by the two parties.

The cooperation will be carried out in the form of planning and implementation of joint space projects of mutual benefit and interest; establishment, operation and maintenance of ground stations for supporting space activities; sharing of satellite data, results of experiments, and scientific and technological information; joint research and developmental activities; exchange of technical and scientific personnel designated to participate in the cooperative programmes; Capacity building in space science and technology, and space application programmes for societal purposes and organization of joint symposia, conferences and scientific meetings. The signing of the MoU will enable pursuing the potential areas of cooperation such as space science, technology and applications including remote sensing of the earth, satellite communication and satellite-based navigation; space science and planetary exploration; use of spacecraft and space systems and ground systems; and application of space technology. (ANI)