Cabinet approves new electrified railway line between Indore and Budni

[India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved construction of a new railway line between Budni and Indore (Mangaliyagaon) with electrification, at an estimated cost of Rs. 3261.82 crore.

Generating direct employment for about 49.32 lakh days, the project aims at reducing the distance between Jabalpur and Indore by 68 kms, according to the official press release. It will also reduce the travel time between Indore and Mumbai.

The project will also provide connectivity to various towns and villages like Nasrullaganj, Khategaon and Kannod which are not currently connected by the railways, while providing basic infrastructural support for industrial development. The approved line will extend a direct link from Budni to Indore, bypassing the congested Bhopal-Itarsi section from Budni to Berkheda. 10 New crossing stations and 7 new halt stations will also be constructed along the route for public convenience and safety. (ANI)