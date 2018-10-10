Cabinet approves permanent campuses of Tirupati, Berhampur IISERs

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the establishment and operationalisation of permanent campuses of the two new Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) at Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and Berhampur (Odisha).

The total cost likely to be incurred is Rs. 3074.12 crore (Non-Recurring: Rs.2366.48 crore and Recurring: 707.64 crore).

Creation of two posts of Registrar, one in each IISER in Level 14 of 7lh CPC has also been approved by the Cabinet.

The total cost is assessed at Rs. 3074.12 crore, out of which 2366.48 crore will be spent for construction of permanent campuses of these institutes Both the IISERs will construct an area of 1,17,000 sq. m which will have complete infrastructural facilities for 1855 students in each IISER. The construction of permanent campuses of these institutes shall be completed by December 2021. The IISERs will provide top quality science education at the Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate levels, PHDs and Integrated PHDs. They will carry out research in frontier areas of science. They will enable India to move towards being a knowledge economy by attracting the best scientific talent as faculty and prepare a strong base of scientific manpower in India. In 2015, IISER, Tirupati was established in pursuance to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, while IISER, Berhampur was established in 2016 in pursuance to the announcement made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech, 2015. These institutes are presently functioning from transit campuses. (ANI)