Cabinet approves proposal to declare instant 'triple talaq' illegal

[India], Dec. 15 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that the Cabinet has approved a proposal to introduce the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, to make instant triple talaq void and illegal.

The Supreme Court, in August, had passed the order terming the practice of instant Talaq (divorce) as "unconstitutional."

The apex court by a majority of 3:2 had ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

A suitable law, if put in place, will make the practice an offence under the penal provisions of the country. Once the law is made to make the triple Talaq an offence, the victims will have the option of approaching the police and legal system for the redressal of their grievances and for the action to be taken against the husband. (ANI)