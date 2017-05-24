Cabinet approves proposed Indo-Spain MoU on organ transplant services

[India] May 24 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Transplant Organization, Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality of Spain and the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India on cooperation in the field of Organ Transplant Services.

The MoU would facilitate bilateral cooperation in the field of organ and tissue procurement and transplantation and better understanding between the two countries.

The knowledge gained will help in improving the services rendered to the patients suffering from end stage organ failure. The MoU is proposed to be signed during the forthcoming bilateral meeting with the Spanish side. (ANI)