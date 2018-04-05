Cabinet approves revised cost of scheme for updating NRC in Assam

[India], Apr. 5 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of the scheme of Updation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), 1951 in Assam.

The scheme was revised at a cost of Rs. 1220.93 crore upto December 31, an official release said. It is specific to state of Assam covering about 3.29 crore applicants.

The exercise will help in preparation of National Register of Citizens in Assam. However, December 31, is the proposed date for publication of final NRC.

A part Draft National Register of Citizens (NRC), Assam covering 1.90 crore persons out of 3.29 crore applicants has been published on December 31, 2017 including names of those applicants in respect of whom the entire process of verification has been completed. (ANI)