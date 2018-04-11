Cabinet approves revision of pay, allowances of LGs

[India], April 11 (ANI): The Central cabinet has given its approval for revision of pay and allowances of Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories.

The hiked salary will be implemented from the period starting from January 1, 2016.

"The Cabinet has approved the proposal for increasing the pay and allowances of Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories with effect from January 1, 2016 from Rs. 80,000 per month plus dearness allowance, sumptuary allowance at the rate of Rs. 4,000 per month and local allowances to Rs. 2,25,000 plus dearness allowance, sumptuary allowance at the rate of Rs. 4,000 per month and local allowances at the same rate as applicable to the officers of the rank of Secretary to the Govt. of India," read a government release.

The pay and allowances of Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories was last revised with the approval of the Cabinet with effect from January 1, 2006 from Rs. 26,000 (fixed) per month to Rs.80,000 (fixed) per month plus dearness allowance, sumptuary allowance at the rate of Rs.4,000/- per month and local allowances. (ANI)