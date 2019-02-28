Cabinet approves Rs 1,450 crore for RBI's share capital in National Housing Bank

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved payment of the face value of the subscribed share capital of Rs 1,450 crore in National Housing Bank (NHB) to Reserve Bank of India (RBl) consequent to amendments made to the NHB Act, 1987 in 2018.

NHB is an apex agency established to operate as the principal agency to promote housing finance institutions in India. The wholesale financing role of NHB will get strengthened with the transfer of ownership to the government, thereby making possible augmented funding support to housing finance companies.

The change in ownership from RBI to the central government will also segregate RBI's role as a banking regulator and as the owner of NHB. The expenditure of Rs 1,450 crore is to be met out of Gross Budgetary Support 2018-19. The beneficiaries are the RBI and the housing sector. NHB is an All India Financial Institution (AIFI), set up in 1988, under an Act of Parliament, viz. the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 (Central Act No. 53 of 1987). It is an apex agency established to operate as a principal agency to promote housing finance institutions both at local and regional levels and to provide financial and other support incidental to such institutions and for matters connected therewith. Up till now, the authorised capital of NHB stands at Rs 2,000 crore of which Rs 1,450 crore has been subscribed by RBI. Currently, the capital is fully subscribed by RBI. Subsequent to the payment of this amount to RBI, the subscribed capital of NHB shall stand transferred to and vested in the central government. (ANI)