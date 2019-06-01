Cabinet approves scheme to control foot and mouth disease

[India], May 31 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved a scheme to control the foot and mouth disease (FMD) and brucellosis, two diseases which are common amongst the livestock.

"The Cabinet today approved an ambitious scheme with a total outlay of Rs 13,343 crore to fully control these diseases amongst the livestock in the five years and subsequently eradicate these diseases," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting.

The scheme envisages vaccination coverage to 30 crore bovines, 20 crore sheep or goat, and 10 million pigs. According to a government statement, the programme so far has been implemented on a cost-sharing basis between the Central and State governments. Now, the Central government has decided to bear the entire cost of the programme. The Union Cabinet in its first meeting also approved three other welfare schemes, namely, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana, a pension scheme for traders, while PM Kisan Scheme has been extended to all eligible farm families irrespective of the size of their land holdings. (ANI)