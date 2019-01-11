Cabinet approves setting up of 3 new AIIMS

With an aim to expand the outreach of quality health care to the remote corners of the nation, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the proposal for establishing three new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) including one each for Jammu and Kashmir region and one at Gujarat.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday gave its approval for establishing AIIMS at Vijaynagar, Samba, Jammu at a cost of Rs 1661 Crore; Awantipura, Pulwama, Kashmir at a cost of Rs 1828 Crore and at Rajkot, Gujarat at a cost of Rs 1195 Crore.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda, said that the approval follows the Prime Minister's vision and upholds the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, SabkaVikas'.

"Two new AIIMS, one each for Jammu Region and Kashmir Region in the State of Jammu & Kashmir was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Prime Minister's Development Package and AIIMS in Gujarat was announced by the Finance Minister in his Budget Speech," said Nadda.

Each new AIIMS will have 100 undergraduate (MBBS) seats and 60 B.Sc (Nursing) seats and will have 15-20 super specialty Departments.

"Each new AIIMS will add around 750 hospital beds. As per data of current functional AIIMS, it is expected that each new AIIMS would cater to around 1500 OPD patients per day and around 1000 IPD patients per month," said Nadda.

Furthermore, he stated that setting up of new AIIMS would not only transform health education and training but will also address the shortfall of health care professionals in the region.

"The establishment of new AIIMS will serve the dual purpose of providing super specialty health care to the population closer to their homes, while also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region that can be available for primary and secondary level institutions and facilities being created under National Health Mission (NHM)," said Nadda.

According to the government, the new AIIMS in the states will lead to employment generation for nearly 3000 people in each of the AIIMS. (ANI)