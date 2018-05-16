Cabinet approves setting up of AIIMS in Deoghar

[India], May 16 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved setting up of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jharkhand's Deoghar.

A provision of funds worth Rs. 1103 crore has been approved for the project and the new project will be set up under the Pradhan MantriSwasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The AIIMS at Deoghar will consist of a hospital with a capacity of 750 beds, trauma center facilities and a medical college with an in-take of 100 MBBS students per year/

It will also have a nursing college with an int-ake of 60 B.Sc.(Nursing) students per year, residential complexes and allied facilities / services, broadly on the pattern of AIIMS, New Delhi. 20 Speciality/Super Speciality Departments including 15 Operation Theatres and an Ayush Department with 30 beds for providing treatment facilities in the traditional system of medicine will also be made available at the new AIIMS. The setting up of new AIIMS will serve the dual purpose of providing super speciality health care while also helping to create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region to be available for primary and secondary-level institutions/facilities being created under the National Health Mission (NHM). Under the PMSSY, AIIMS have been established in Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Raipur, Jodhpur, Rishikesh and Patna. The work of AIIMS in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, Maharashtra's Nagpur, West Bengal's Kalyani and Mangalagiri in Guntur is underway. The construction work has also been awarded for AIIMS in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. (ANI)