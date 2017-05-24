Cabinet approves setting up of new AIIMS in Assam

[India] May 24 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for the establishment of new AIIMS at Kamrup (North Guwahati Revenue circle).

The cost of the project is Rs.1123 crore and it will be set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The new AIIMS will be completed in a period of 48 months from the zero date (that is the date of the approval of Government of India), broadly comprising a pre-construction phase of 15 months, a construction phase of 30 months and stabilization / commissioning phase of three months.

The institution will consist of a hospital with a capacity of 750 beds, trauma center facilities, medical college with an intake of 100 MBBS students per year, nursing college with an intake of 60 B.Sc. (Nursing) students per year, residential complexes and allied facilities / services, broadly on the pattern of AIIMS, New Delhi. The hospital will have 22 specialty/super-specialty departments including 16 operation theaters. It will also have an Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) department with 30 beds for providing treatment facilities in traditional system of medicine. The establishment of new AIIMS will serve the dual purpose of providing super specialty health care to the population while also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region that can be available for primary and secondary level institutions / facilities being created under National Health Mission (NHM). Under this scheme, AIIMS have been established in Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Raipur, Jodhpur, Rishikesh and Patna while work of AIIMS Rae Bareli is in progress. Also, three AIIMS in Nagpur (Maharashtra), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri in Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) have been sanctioned in 2015 and two AIIMS have been sanctioned at Bathinda and Gorakhpur in 2016. (ANI)