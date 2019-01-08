Cabinet approves ST status to 6 Assam communities

The Union Cabinet has approved Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities of Assam namely Tai Ahom, Koch Rajbongshi, Chutia, Tea Tribes, Moran and Matak.

The move came before the centre introduced the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Home Minister Rajanth Singh said a bill in this regard will be introduced in the Parliament in the near future.

"Full safeguards will be provided to protect the interests, rights and privileges of existing Scheduled Tribes of Assam. A separate Bill will be brought to grant ST status to Bodo Kacharis in Hill districts of Assam and Karbis in the rest of Assam. Sixth Schedule of the Constitution is also proposed to be amended to strengthen the Autonomous District Councils", he added.

A Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 seeking to accord Indian citizenship to certain minority community refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid strong objections by some Opposition parties and a shutdown in the North Eastern parts of the country. Singh, who piloted the bill in Lok-Sabha sought to dispel any misgivings regarding the proposed legislation, saying its ambit will not be confined to Assam, where various political parties are strongly opposing it.(ANI)