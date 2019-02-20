Cabinet approves transfer of 50.76 acres land for PGIMER, Chandigarh

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for transfer of 50.76 acres of land at Sarangpur, Chandigarh to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

This will benefit in screening OPD (Out Patient Department) patients and managing them optimally. Cancer management research and palliative care would be provided under one roof beside setting up of learning resource centre (LRC) and multi-level parking etc.

With the setting up of new OPD, shifting of trauma centre, cancer care, and LRC, the waiting time for surgeries will decrease for the common man. Emergency services will be available in a highly efficient manner, infrastructural medical facilities will improve considerably for the common man.Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has also approved one post of secretary in the level 17 (Rs 2,25,000/- fixed) and one post of joint secretary in the level 14 of the pay matrix (Rs 144200-218200) in the Department of Fisheries on a permanent basis to ensure smooth functioning and fulfil the mandate of the newly created department. Newly created posts would enable the Department of Fisheries to undertake or monitor the number of projects and schemes for the development of the sector, the welfare and protection of the interest of a large number of fishermen. (ANI)