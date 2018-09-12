Cabinet approves transfer of RCF land to Mumbai Metropolitan Authority

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for the transfer of land from Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) to Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA).

Presently, the authorized share capital of RCF is Rs.800 Crore and paid up capital of Rs. 551.69 Crore.The MMRDA acquired 48,849.74 sq mtrs. (8265 sq. mtrs. unencumbered/free land and 40584.74 sq. mtrs. encumbered land) of land of RCF and completed the construction of Eastern Free Way - AnikPanjrapol Link Road (APLR) and open for public use in the year 2014. RCF received TDR certificate of 16530 sq. mtrs. In 2017 issued by MMRDA against 8265 sq. mlrs. ofunencitmbered/free land as an interim relief. The claim of RCF for TDR/compensation against encumbered land admeasuring 40584.74 sq. mtrs.is being decided by the Arbitrator.

The Cabinet also gave a nod for the transfer of state-run fertiliser unit's land to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). It has approved selling of Transferable Development Right (TDR) Certificate received/receivable against the transfer of land to MMRDA and MCGM. RCF was demanding from MCGM to delete the internal roads of RCF colony from their Development Plan of Mumbai for a long time. Subsequently, RCF agreed to hand over about 16000 sq. meters of land (subject to actual measurement at site) for construction of 18.3 meter DP road in lieu of TDR as compensation subject to mutually agreed terms and conditions. MCGM in the development plan has shown reservation of 331.96 sq. meters of RCF land in front of the proposed township of RCF for public road widening. As per development control rules 1991 of MCGM, in case of reservation on the land it is mandatory to surrender the land, as road set back area to MCGM. (ANI)