Cabinet approves USOF to provide mobile connectivity in LWE areas

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Union cabinet has approved the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) supported scheme to provide mobile services in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas.

Up to 4,072 towers will be set up in 96 districts of 10 states affected with the Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

The districts have been identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the work will be initiated under LWE Phase-II project worth Rs. 7,330 crore.

The tower locations have been proposed for the states of Andhra Pradesh (429 locations in 8 of its districts), Bihar (412 in 8 districts), Chhattisgarh (1028 in 16 districts), Maharashtra (136 in 2 districts), Odisha (483 in 18 districts), and Telangana (118 in 14 districts).

The technology proposed in the Phase-II project has been upgraded as per the requirement of the stakeholders, 2G and 4G technology will be used in the project to provide mobile connectivity. The project will help not only in communication with the security personnel but also, for the residents of these areas. The government expects this project to connect and boost e-Governance, and economic activities in these areas. (ANI)