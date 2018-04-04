Cabinet clears India-Iran MoU for expert group on trade remedy measures

[India], Apr 4 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Iran on the establishment of an expert group on trade remedy measures to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed on February 17 during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to India.

The MoU will promote cooperation between the two countries in the area of trade remedies such as exchange of information, capacity building activities and cooperation in investigations related to anti-dumping and countervailing duty. (ANI)