Cabinet committee appoints 12 new secretaries

[India], June 21 (ANI): In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed secretaries to various ministries on Wednesday. Among the new appointments announced is that of Rajiv Gauba as the country's next Home Secretary after incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi superannuates on August 31, 2017.

N.K.Sinha was appointed as the Secretary for Department of Personnel and Training.

Aruna Sundararajan, was appointed as the Secretary to the Department of Telecommunications.

Avinash K Srivastava was appointed as the Secretary for Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Yudhvir Singh Malik was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Jagdish Prasad Meena was appointed as the Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs. Rajeev Kapoor was appointed as Secretary in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals. Sanjeevanee Kutty was appointed as the Secretary in Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare. Deepak Kumar will take over as Secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Durga Shanker Mishra will take over as Secretary in the Ministry of Urban Development. Arun Kumar Panda will take over as Secretary in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Ravi Kant will take over as the Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping. Anand Kumar was appointed as the Secretary in the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals. Ajay Prakash Sawhney who was working as the Additional Secretary in Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has been promoted to Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Ajay Kumar Bhalla who was working as the Director General in Foreign Trade has been shifted to Ministry of Power as the Secretary. (ANI)