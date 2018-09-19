Cabinet extends special package to J-K for implementation of DAY-NRLM

[India], Sept 19, (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the extension of timeline for implementation of the Special Package under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) for Jammu & Kashmir for another period of one year during 2018-19.

The decision has come after the Jammu and Kashmir government urged the Centre to consider an extension of the special package approved in May 2013 as the state could not implement it on time due to some unavoidable reasons and disturbed conditions in the state.

The extension of the timeline for implementation of the Special Package is aimed to support two-thirds of the vulnerable families in the rural area in the state. There will be no additional financial implication. Financial outlay of Rs. 755.32 crore was originally approved by the government for the scheme. Additionally, allocation of funds to the state under DAY-NRLM on a need basis for the implementation of the Special Package without linking it with poverty ratio has also been approved by the Cabinet. The latest extension of the timeline for implementation of the scheme will ensure mobilization of households under the auto-inclusion category and households with at least one deprivation category listed in the Socio-Economic Caste Census - 2011. All blocks in Jammu and Kashmir are now expected to be covered under DAY-NRLM and ensure social inclusion, social development, and promotion of livelihoods leading to poverty alleviation in the State.(ANI)