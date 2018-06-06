Cabinet gives nod to construction of six-lane bridge on Ganga

[India] June 6(ANI): The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the project for construction of 9.9 km long new 6 - lane bridge across river Ganga on NH - 96 at Phaphamau in Allahabad with the total capital cost of Rs. 1948.25 crore.

The construction period for the project is three years and is likely to be completed by December 2021. The new bridge will resolve the traffic congestion on existing old 2 - lane Phaphamau Bridge on NH-96 at Allahabad.

The new bridge will also facilitate the large congregation of people at the Holy City of Allahabad during Kumbh, Ardh-Kumbh and other yearly ritual baths at SANGAM in Prayag. This will give a boost to pilgrimage tourism and local economy of Prayag.

This new 6-lane bridge will also be beneficial for the Lucknow; Faizabad bound traffic coming from Madhya Pradesh via National Highway - 27 and National Highway - 76 through Naini Bridge. In addition, this project of a new bridge will generate direct employment during construction for about 9.20 lakh man-days. It may be noted that there were only 13 bridges on river Ganges between Allahabad to Farakka before May'2014. After 2014, additional 20 bridges were planned, out of which five have been opened to traffic and seven are under construction on the above stretch, thus bringing the total number of bridges to 33. Out of balance 8 bridges, which are planned for construction are likely to start very soon. The present Phaphamau Bridge would be therefore the 29th Bridge on river Ganges between Allahabad and Farakka. (ANI)