Cabinet gives nod to India's first rail university in Vadodara

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Ministry of Railways' transformative initiative to set up the first ever National Rail and Transport University (NRTU) in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday.

This idea was inspired by the Prime Minister, and will be a catalyst for transformation of rail and transport sector towards New India.

The University will be set up as a Deemed to Be University under de novo category as per the UGC [Institutions Deemed to be Universities] Regulations, 2016. Government is working towards completing all approvals by April 2018 and to launch the first academic program in July 2018. A not-for-profit Company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 will be created by the Ministry of Railways which shall be the Managing Company of the proposed university. This university will set Indian Railways on the path of modernisation and help India become a global leader in transport sector by enhancing productivity and promoting 'Make in India'. The university plans to use latest pedagogy and technology applications (satellite based tracking, Radio Frequency Identification and Artificial Intelligence) to improve on-the-job performance and productivity. Close collaboration with the Indian Railways will ensure that the stakeholders have access to Railways' facilities, which will work as 'live labs' and they will be able to work on solving real life problems.(ANI)