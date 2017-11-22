Cabinet gives nod to revision in salaries of HC, SC judges

[India], November 22 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave a nod to revision in the salaries, gratuity and pension of the High Court and the Supreme Court judges consequent upon recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

"The Cabinet has decided to revise the salaries of the High Court and the Supreme Court judges. The Cabinet approves the revision in the salaries, gratuity and pension etc. of the judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court's consequent upon recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, during a media briefing.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The proposed increase in the salary and allowance etc. will benefit 31 Judges of the Supreme Court of India (including Chief Justice of India) and 1079 Judges of the High Courts (including Chief Justices of the High Courts)," Prasad added. "Besides, approximately 2500 retired Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts and Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts will also be benefitted on account of revision of pension/gratuity, etc." Prasad further said that arrears on account of revised salaries, gratuity, pension and family pension w.e.f 01.01.2016 would be paid as one-time lumpsum payment. (ANI)