Cabinet Ministers meet Shah to discuss preparations for upcoming polls

[India], Sep 04 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national media chief Anil Baluni on Tuesday said an elaborate strategy has been framed in the meeting attended by cabinet ministers under the chairmanship of party president Amit Shah to discuss preparations of upcoming polls in four states and 2019 elections.

Speaking to ANI, Baluni said, "A meeting of Cabinet Ministers was conducted under the chairmanship of Amit Shah to discuss preparations of upcoming polls in four states and 2019 elections. An elaborate strategy has been framed. It was a regular meeting. Such meetings will be conducted often now."

Shah will be on a day visit to Chhattisgarh on September 5 and will attend various programmes organised under ' Atal Vikas Yatra' by the state government at Pragya Giri Maidan, Kurubhat of Rajnandgaon district. Chhattisgarh is scheduled to go to polls later this year with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram. On a related note, the general elections are due to be held in April or May 2019 to constitute the seventeenth Lok Sabha. (ANI)