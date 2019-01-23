Cabinet okays extension of metro line to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of the Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, covering a distance of 9.41 km.

The cabinet also approved Rs.324.87 crore as central financial assistance for the extension, an official release said.

Implementation of the project would provide much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to the National Capital Region.

The project is being implemented by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC), it said. (ANI)