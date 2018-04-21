Cabinet okays ordinance to award death for raping girls below 12 years

New Delhi: The Union cabinet has approved an Ordinance to be promulgated to provide for stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years age and below 12 years of age.

Death penalty has been provided for rapists of girls below 12 years of age.

The Union cabinet also decides to put in place measures for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases.

In case of rape of a girl under 16 years, minimum punishment increased from 10 years to 20 years, extendable to life imprisonment; minimum 20 years' imprisonment or life imprisonment for rape of a girl under 12 years has been provided in the Ordinance.

Minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from rigorous imprisonment of seven years to 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment; in case of gang rape of a girl below 12 years, punishment will be life imprisonment or death sentence.