Cabinet reshuffle aimed at fetching better results: Chouhan

[India], Feb 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the reshuffling and expansion of the state cabinet were part and parcel of his move to balance the system.

"It is a matter of happiness. will make the cabinet more balanced which will lead to better work and results. One expansion has taken place, another small one will also be done," Chouhan told the reporters.

Earlier in the day, three new ministers were inducted in the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet.

Narayan Singh Kushwaha (Gwalior West), Balkrishna Patidar (Khargone) and Zalam Singh Patel (Narsinghpur) have sworn-in as new members of Chief Minister Chouhan's Cabinet. The cabinet reshuffle comes ahead of the Assembly elections which are due later this year. Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls for its 230 constituencies in November as the tenure of the current assembly ends on 7 January 2019.(ANI)