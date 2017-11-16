Cabinet to fix date of Parliament's winter session this week

[India], Nov.16 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Parliament Affairs Vijay Goel on Thursday said that the date for winter session of Parliament will be decided this week in a meeting of cabinet committee.

Earlier, the Congress had targeted the Centre over the "delay" in convening the Parliament session.

Goel told ANI, "Due to elections in a few states, it was felt that the session should not be just for the sake of it, but work should take place. The meeting of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs will take place this week where dates of winter session will be decided."

The leaders, however, alleged that the Centre is deliberately trying to delay the session to prevent the Opposition from raising 'uncomfortable questions' while the campaign for Gujarat polls was on in full swing. (ANI)