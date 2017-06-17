Cadre wants Amma's legacy to continue through me: Deepa Jayakumar

[India], June 17 (ANI): Soon after staking claim in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK's) disputed 'two-leaves' symbol, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar, while alleging T.T.V. Dinakaran of blackmailing her, said the grassroot cadre of the party is vouching for her to be the party General Secretary.

"Right from the beginning, the party cadre has been with me. They have come out in large numbers to support me to be the party General Secretary and carry forward Amma's legacy. Although the Dinakaran faction is showing numbers in terms of them having more support, it is just blackmail," Deepa told ANI.

Developing on the pretext of being blackmailed, Deepa urged for the trust-vote to be conducted again, especially after Dinakaran being exposed.

"Simply saying it is not his voice will not help, Dinakaran needs to prove it. Cadre is not with them. The number of votes they garnered during elections is only because of Amma," she said, adding that an enquiry commission may be set up to look into the matter.

Commenting on the ongoing tussle for acquiring Veda Nilayam (Poes garden), Deepa asserted that she had been 'threatened in all possible ways' and said the matter will be taken up legally.

"Nothing can be done in that house without our consent. We are the legal heirs," she added.

Earlier, Deepa on Friday said she had requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to grant more time to file the affidavit to claim the party's 'two-leaves' symbol, adding that she can submit more than two lakhs affidavits in her favour to support the same.

"I have requested for extra time to submit affidavit in Election Commission. I can submit more than two lakhs of affidavits in my support," Jayakumar said in a press briefing here.

On Thursday, Jayakumar approached the Election Commission, staking claim in the party's 'two-leaves' symbol on grounds of being its 'original curator'.

Additionally, she also moved the Election Commission regarding conducting an election for the post of General Secretary of the AIADMK.

Jayakumar came into limelight post the demise of her aunt, primarily for being denied access to visit the ailing 'Amma' at Apollo Hospital. After this, she announced her entry into politics.

Ahead of the R. K. Nagar bye-poll that was cancelled due to alleged vote-buying, Jayakumar created the MGR Amma Deepa Peravai - a federation, and filed her nomination as an independent candidate for the bye-poll.

Most recently, she alleged that her brother Deepak invited her to Poes Garden in order to kill her so that he can stake claim of Veda Nilayam, the residence of 'Amma'.

Jayakumar further informed that she has all the documents of the property and has already taken a legal course on this.

She asserted that it was her "moral, ethical and legal right" to acquire Poes Garden, adding that she would seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the same.

Earlier, Jayakumar was not allowed to enter her aunt's house and was roughed up by private security guards.

In April, the Election Commission directed both factions of the AIADMK, namely those led by Paneerselvam and E. Palanisamy, to remove the 'two leaves' symbol from all its official websites and social media and submit the compliance report byApril 8.

"Both the aforesaid parties were issued show cause notices for the said act which violates the Model Code of Conduct, comes within the ambit of corrupt practice as defined under Sec. 123(4) of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 and also violates Sec. 171(G) of the Indian Penal Code," the letter stated.

The poll panel asserted that it has found the AIADMK faction of Sasikala is still using the original election symbol of the AIADMK which amounted to publication of 'false information' and is an election offence under section 171 (G) of the Indian Penal Code ( IPC).

Rival AIADMK factions were allotted new symbols and names after the poll panel barred them from using the undivided party's election symbol for the R. K. Nagar Assembly by-polls on April 9, which were eventually cancelled. (ANI)