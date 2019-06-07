CAG Rajiv Mehrishi chosen External Auditor for WHO

[India], June 3 (ANI) Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi has been elected to the position of External Auditor of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for a four-year-term from 2020-23.

The election was held in the 72nd WHO Assembly in Geneva on May 23 where the CAG was elected with a majority (90 out of 162 votes) in the first round of voting itself, according to an official release.

Apart from India, others competing for the position were the Auditors General of Congo, France, Ghana, Tunisia and the United Kingdom.

Mehrishi will take over from the incumbent External Auditor of WHO, the Supreme Audit Insitution of Philippines. This is the second major international audit assignment for the CAG this year following his selection to the post of External Auditor of Food and Agriculture Organisation in Rome earlier this year in March 2019. The CAG of India is currently also on the Board of Auditors of the United Nations and Vice Chair of the UN Panel of External Auditors. Mehrishi attended the 6th Global Audit Leadeship Forum (GALF) in Shanghai on April 8-9. GALF is a select group of 24 major SAIs, who meet annually to discuss current and emerging issues of concern and explore opportunities to share information and work. The discussions in the 6th GALF meeting focused on "Big Data and Auditing" and "Improving Publoic Accountability through Environmental Auditing". Delegates from 15 countries including India participated in the meeting. They agreed to strengthten bilateral and multilateral exchanges in the rfield of audit using big data and leveraging the work of INTOSAI working grojup on Big Data to share best practices and step up in the training, knowledge and talent base. (ANI)