CAIT demands compensation for traders

[India], June 23 (ANI): The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Saturday asked the Delhi government to compensate for their loss over the Delhi Master Plan for 2021.

According to the vice-president of CAIT Arun Gupta, the government should compensate for the losses the traders have suffered through the taxes, the convergence and parking charge they have paid.

"When you can give compensation to the farmers why not trader? We pay taxes; we have paid all the convergence and parking charges. Who is going to return our money? All we are asking is the government to compensate us via house tax," Gupta told ANI.

Gupta further said that the CAIT has welcomed government's decision for not sealing more shops. "Though the Delhi Master Plan 2021 was perfect but the bureaucracy and corruption are not letting it implement properly.Illegal constructions are still going on, who will stop the skill parking? Who will follow these instructions?" he added. The Delhi Master Plan 2021 stated that the traders using properties for mixed purposes have to pay a one-time conversion charge at the rate notified by the Delhi Government. Earlier in March, around 1500 commercial establishments have been sealed across the city, which led CAIT called for a 'Bandh' The Supreme Court in May directed the Central Government to publish the proposed amendments in the Delhi Master Plan 2021. (ANI)