Calangute police bust prostitution racket

[India], Dec17 (ANI): Two men were arrested while two women were rescued after the Calangute Police busted a prostitution racket, on Saturday.

Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi informed that reliable information was received about two pimps operating in the Calangute area.

A plan was prepared for the raid along with NGO Savera member Andrea Pereira and other police staff to arrest the accused and save the victim girls.

Hence, the pimps Firoz and Vijay Mohanlal were arrested by the police and will be produced before the court for remand.

During the raid, police also seized seven mobiles phones, two scooter along with cash of Rs 15,000. Both the rescued girls native of Kolkata and Delhi have been shifted to Protective Home, Merces after obtaining orders from the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Mapusa in Goa. The raiding team was led by Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi and consisted of PSI Vidyesh Pilgaokar, Sitaram Malik, and Karishma Parulekar and police constables Sanjyot Kerkar, Luence Pereira and other staff. The police have registered the case under sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act and Section 370, 370(3) of Indian Penal Code. Further investigating is underway. (ANI)