Calcutta HC asks GJM to appear on June 23

[India], June 16 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) representatives to appear on June 23.

The GJM has been leading a violent agitation in Darjeeling against mandatory teaching of Bengali in government schools.

The court also asked the West Bengal Government to submit an interim report on the amount of damage caused by the GJM protest.

Principal Secretary Sanjay Mitra has been asked to submit the report within two days.

Meanwhile, violence continues to erupt in Darjeeling where state transport has been badly hit by the strike called by the GJM.

Police on Thursday recovered a cache of arms, arrows and cash during raids conducted at various GJM locations. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is monitoring the situation in Darjeeling. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the state government of alienating the Gorkha community and creating in them an identity crisis. As many as six parties including the GJM and the BJP have adopted a resolution for a separate Gorkhaland state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has branded the GJM protest as 'abhorrent' and appealed to the people of the region to maintain peace. (ANI)