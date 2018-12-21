Calcutta HC quashes order permitting BJP to hold yatra

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice Bench on Friday quashed the single bench's order allowing the BJP to hold a yatra in West Bengal.

The Chief Justice bench set aside the single bench order based on intelligence reports.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Thursday, challenging the order which permitted the BJP to conduct its 'Save Democracy Yatra' in the state.

Earlier in the day, the court allowed Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent the West Bengal DGP and ADG (Law and Order) in the case.

On Thursday, the court had allowed the BJP to proceed with its yatra in West Bengal, which was perceived as a major setback to the Mamata government in some political circles. In its previous order, the court had given permission to the BJP to hold three yatras in West Bengal and directed that the administration should ensure there is no breach of law and order. Before the court's decision, the state government had refused permission for the proposed yatra citing intelligence reports of possible communal violence in areas where the BJP planned to hold rallies. The BJP had planned to hold three yatras in the state, beginning from Cooch Behar district on December 6 and moving further to Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district on December 9 and Tarapith in Birbhum district on December 14. (ANI)