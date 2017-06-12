Calf with human face being worshipped, hailed as reincarnation of Lord Vishnu

[India], June 12 (ANI): In an incident which can surprise one and all, a calf born with a deformed human face is being hailed as a reincarnation of Lord Vishnu-Gokaran by the people in Muzaffarnagar District of Uttar Pradesh.

The calf had a deformed ear, nose and mouth bearing resemblance to a human being.

The dead body of the calf was kept in a transparent glass-box with garlands around its neck. It was kept for display where large number of people turned up to seek blessings as to what is being touted as "god's miracle".

The 'holy' cow was born dead on June 1. Its mother was rescued from a butcher's house and was later sent to Sri Krishna Guashala in the district, where the calf took birth. "It is the reincarnation of Gokaran. In Bhagavata Purana, there is a depiction of Gokaran and Dhundhukari and the calf resembles it. It is one of god's miracle," Raja Bhaiya Mishra, the Gaushala's manager said. Mishra further said that the dead calf would be cremated and a temple would be built. (ANI)