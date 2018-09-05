  1. Sify.com
  4. Call my number, I'll kidnap women for you, says BJP MLA Ram Kadam

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 05, 2018 09:32 hrs
Ram Kadam

Mumbai: Ram Kadam, a BJP MLA from Mumbai's Ghatkopar constituency, found himself at the eye of a storm after a video of him went viral on social media. Kadam offered his mobile number and promised to kidnap women, for men who sought his help.

The MLA from Maharashtra BJP made the controversial remarks at a dahi handi event on Monday night. While addressing a crowd of thousands who had gathered to witness the event, he said he would kidnap the girl they liked -- even if she says no to the proposal.

Watch the video went viral on Twitter.



