Cambodia building collapse toll rises to 17

Phnom Penh: The death toll in the collapse of a seven-storey under-construction building in Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province has increased to 17, according to authorities on Sunday.

Rescue officials on Sunday morning unveiled a list saying that 17 people were found dead under the pile of debris and 24 others were injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a Facebook post late Saturday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed condolences and announced that the government would donate $10,000 to the victims' families and $1,250 to each injured person.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Governor Yun Min told Xinhua it was believed that between 40 and 50 construction workers were sleeping in the building when it collapsed on Saturday morning.

Seng Loth, a spokesman for the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning, and Construction, said the building was being constructed without permission.

"It was an unlicensed project, and the provincial authorities had warned the developer twice, but they ignored the warnings," he told Xinhua.

He said an investigation has been launched into the cause of the collapse.