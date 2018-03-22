Cambridge Analytica row: JD(U) seeks KC Tyagi's explanation

[India] Mar 22 (ANI): In a recent development in the ongoing Cambridge Analytica row, the Janta Dal (United) has asked its leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, KC Tyagi for an explanation in the matter.

Cambridge Analytica (CA), the British data Analytics Company, along with Facebook has come under fire for allegedly harvesting personal data of Facebook users to influence elections in several countries including US presidential elections.

K.C. Tyagi's son, Amrish is the managing director the company's India partner Ovleno Business Intelligence (OBI) which lists the BJP, Congress and JDU as its clients.

The OBI has allegedly used data analytics to influence several elections since 2010 including US presidential elections in 2016. The OBI's website was suspended on Wednesday night soon after the BJP and Congress accused each other of availing of its services for electoral campaigns. The accused firm Cambridge Analytica in its website claims to have helped its client to win Bihar Assembly elections in 2010 when JD(U) and BJP alliance had won the polls. (ANI)