Canada flew celebrity restaurateur to India at taxpayers' expense for Trudeau

New Delhi: The Government of Canada flew Vancouver celebrity restaurateur and chef, Vikram Vij, to India at taxpayers' expense to cook for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other ministers.

Vij, the co-founder of Vancouver's Vij's restaurant, was flown to India as Trudeau is on a week-long trip in the country.

At a meeting between the Canadian High Commissioner and a delegation to India, Vij was thanked for dinner. The meeting also included Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains.

The parliamentary secretary for national revenue, Kamal Khera tweeted about the meeting on Monday. Action-oriented meeting with the Canadian delegation, discussing our plans to strengthen Canada's relationship with #India. Thank you to High Commissioner @NadirYPatel for your leadership and Chef Vikram Vij for the exquisite dinner! #TrudeauInIndia #Trade #Jobs pic.twitter.com/DPcYYzOZIp — Kamal Khera (@KamalKheraLib) February 19, 2018 Vij also cooked for a reception hosted by the Canadian High Commissioner on Thursday. "The Feb. 22 reception at the reception of Canada's High Commissioner is a prime opportunity to showcase Canada to India's economic, political, cultural, academic and communities leadership," said a statement from Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Elizabeth Reid. "Where appropriate, it is accepted practice for Canadian missions to invite chefs from Canada to showcase Canadian food products and cuisine." Vij offered a week of his time to help with the menu and food preparation for the reception, she added. Global Affairs Canada covered his airfare and accommodation, Reid said. She did not disclose how much his trip cost taxpayers.