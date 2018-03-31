Canadian electrocuted to death in Telangana

[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): A Canadian national was electrocuted to death, while his friend suffered severe burns after they came in contact with live wires.

The incident took place late last evening when the duo was walking in the corridors of a building in Telangana's Kothagudem district.

According to the police, both the Canadian nationals - identified as Solomon and Nathan John - were employed in Thailand.

Both had come to Kothagudem town to impart teaching skills to students at the centre run by a common friend Samuel Raj Joseph on March 24. They did not have any idea that a live wire was passing through the balcony of the building. (ANI)