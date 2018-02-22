Canadian MP apologises for inviting Khalistani terrorist Atwal to Trudeau event

New Delhi: Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) Randeep S. Sarai has taken responsibility for inviting pro-Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reception dinner in New Delhi, which is scheduled to take place later on Thursday.





Canadian PM Trudeau also addressing the media confirmed the same. He "Obviously, we take this extremely seriously. He should never have received an invitation. As soon as we received the info we resciended it, a member of Parliament had included this individual," he said.



"I alone facilitated his request to attend this important event. I should have exercised better judgment, and I take full responsibility for my actions," Sarai said in a statement, which Canadian journalist Abigail Bimman shared on Twitter. .@randeepssarai takes responsibility for inviting Jaspal Atwal and apologizes. Full statement here. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/4nVdkBuxWz — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) February 22, 2018 The Canadian journalist further added that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to the media and said Sarai "has and will" take responsibility for inviting Atwal, adding that, Sarai will not be kicked out of caucus. PMJT spoke to media at 3:30pm IST - said @randeepssarai "has and will" take responsibility for inviting Atwal. PMO confirms he will not be kicked out of caucus. — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) February 22, 2018 Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, was invited for a formal dinner with the Canadian Prime Minister, hosted by the Canadian High Commissioner in New Delhi. He was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986 for which he was convicted with three others. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is on a visit to India, has been under immense pressure to answer concerns about Sikh separatism in Canada.