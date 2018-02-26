Canadian press dub Trudeau's India visit a dud

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to India was highly anticipated. As someone who is hailed as a progressive hero and defender of progressive values, his visit might come as a breath of fresh air at a time when communal violence and religious tensions seem high in India.

Back home, his popularity coming into office was high; assembling a diverse cabinet that reflected the country’s many cultures and ethnicities. Over time though, his image has taken a bit of a hit. On the world stage, he’s looked at differently. He’s enjoyed favorable media coverage for his views on feminism, equality and climate change among other issues.